Fraud is growing at an alarming rate, and one scam involves the Green Dot prepaid card.

Here’s how it works: the victim—often a small business —receives a call from a con artist posing as an Ameren Illinois employee. The caller tells the customer that electric service will be disconnected, usually later that day, if the past-due amount is not paid immediately.

The caller instructs the victim to go to a local retail store and purchase a Green Dot Money Pak card. The victim is then directed to call a specified number and provide the identification number on the back of the card. This allows the scammer to transfer the money to his or her own card without a trace.

Give the Green Dot scam the red light! If a caller claims to be an Ameren Illinois representative and demands immediate payment or threatens to disconnect your service, ask for their name and tell them you will call back. Then call Ameren Illinois at 1.800.755.5000 and your local police department to report the incident.

Keep in mind — if your service is at risk of disconnection, you will receive a notice from Ameren Illinois in the mail. Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

