Green Business Challenge Virtual Brown Bag Info Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Resources from Challenge Virtual Brown Bag Share Challenge Virtual Brown Bag resources through with your fellow employees or community constituents, using this convenient hot-linked blurb! St. Louis Green Business Challenge Virtual Brown Bag presents: Regional Energy Goals and Strategies – Energy Program #2 from 4-30-20

Emily Andrews, Executive Director of U.S. Green Building Council – Missouri Gateway Chapter, updates us on energy efficiency and renewable energy goals from City of St. Louis and the region. Opportunities here to align your business with these climate-protecting, cost-saving measures, using ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager and other open-source, user-friendly tracking tools. CLICK HERE to view the 30-minute program! Ameren Missouri Biz Savers (Energy Session #1 from 4-23-20)

Rob Yakel – Business Development, Ameren Biz Savers - shares Business energy incentive updates

Strategies for energy efficiency planning

Pertinent to the business needs of now! CLICK HERE to view the 30-minute program! Check out Ameren Illinois business energy incentives.

Save energy at home with Ameren residential energy incentives for Missouri and Illinois. St. Louis Green Business Challenge Virtual Brown Bag presents:

Biodiversity for All!

Mike Dawson, Saint Louis Zoo’s Conservation Education Liaison (and Frog Guy) walks you through the app iNaturalist, the national gold standard of Citizen Science. Perfect social-distanced nature learning and fun! Biodiversity Bonus: all observations made with iNaturalist, by anyone at any time, from our metro St. Louis region, contribute valuable data to BiomeSTL, the regional atlas of biodiversity data being developed to inform planning decisions throughout our region, as our OneSTL regional sustainability biodiversity goal. Your Citizen Science work is real! Article continues after sponsor message CLICK HERE to view the 30-minute program!

Password to view is: GreenBiz20BrownBag Take the RideFinders Pollution Solution Challenge RideFinders keeps the social distance while inviting your employees to see how much of a difference we can make together in reducing pollution while working from home or using sustainable transportation to get to work. Take the Pollution Solution Challenge for the chance to win $25!

How it works: May 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 participants log days they work from home, or use carpooling, vanpooling, transit, bicycling, walking or any combination of these options, other than riding in a vehicle alone, to determine how much pollution is saved. Participants are reminded to use safe distancing and precautions. All participants are entered to win a weekly giveaway of a $25 Visa gift card beginning May 15, 2020 through the following six weeks. Commuters may participate individually or form teams up to 4 participants with friends & coworkers for a chance to win an extra $25 each. Members of the team that reduces their carbon footprint the most, will each be awarded a $25 Visa gift card on June 30, 2020. Open to all current and new RideFinders Registrants. Visit RideFinders.org to sign up and log in to RideFinders' Pollution Solution Challenge! Join Challenge 2020! Our efforts are keeping GREEN working across this regional economy. THANK YOU for continuing to support this program’s work to green our regional economy, working for a resilient and sustainable recovery. Click here to register for the 2020 Challenge! Have questions? Email Jean.ponzi@mobot.org More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip