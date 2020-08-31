Zoom in Thursdays at noon! Virtual Brown Bag continues 30-minute, one-topic weekly seminars with resources and perspectives for your Green Team. Useful to share with fellow employees and Green Cities residents.

Thursday September 3 – Noon to 12:30 pm

Greening Transportation, Internally and Around Town

Presenter: Kym Brown with RideFinders

How a transportation agency is greening their own operations, to benefit community and their own bottom line.



Thursday September 10 - Noon to 12:30 pm

Stick a Fork in Food Waste!

Presenter: Maggie McCoy of the EarthWays Center of the Missouri Botanical Garden

Join us for a presentation offered by the EarthWays Center to learn tips and tricks in reducing your food waste that can be shared with your fellow employees or community constituents.

Grow Solar St. Louis and Grow Solar Metro East offer homeowners and businesses across the bi-state region less than market rate prices for a solar installation - and a rebate as more people participate. Since 2020 programs launched on Earth Day, 21 customers have gone solar. In just the first year, these homes will offset 265,000 pounds of CO2 emissions. Pretty impressive!

Grow Solar is open to homeowners in several counties in our bi-state region. Enrollment for 2020 has been extended into September. Grow Solar STL and Metro East teams offer PowerHours through September 2 (IL) and September 3 (MO) that cover how solar works, the technology and the incentives, and answer all your questions live. Visit Grow Solar websites to sign up for a free PowerHour and for a free site assessment for your home.

Renew STL Solar is a similar group-buy program for businesses looking to go solar. Run by Renew Missouri and Washington University, Renew STL offers commercial and non-residential building owners the chance to install solar on their property at no upfront cost and capture savings from day one.

Businesses, non-profit organizations, municipalities, educational institutions throughout the bi-state metropolitan region are eligible to participate. Gain public recognition for your company, school, or organization by joining the inaugural cohort of this innovative new program.

