Southwestern’s girls basketball team came back in strong fashion with an easy 48-27 South Central Conference championship win over Carlinville on Wednesday night at Piasa.

The Lady Piasa Birds are now 20-2 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

Maddy Greeling, Southwestern’s leading scorer for the season, again was tops on the game list with 21 points.

“We had a good performance by pretty much everybody,” Southwestern coach Steve Wooley said. “Maddy Greeling had an outstanding game after facing a box and one and played really well.”

Kelsey Rhoades added 13 points for Southwestern. Next week, Southwestern plays in the Macoupin County Tourney and Wooley said he expects to likely meet Carlinville again in the tourney.

Hillsboro is the next obstacle for Southwestern in its conference championship hunt.

Wooley had said simply the victory over Carlinville was “a good win.” “Getting to the 20-win mark is also a positive,” he said.

