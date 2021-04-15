ALTON - Outdoor adventures, epic foods, urban experiences and the return of long-anticipated regional festivals are all part of the Great Rivers & Routes Go Guide, a new travel experience publication highlighting spring and summer activities in southwest Illinois.

The new magazine, which focuses on travel experiences available in the six-county region of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, debuted Thursday, April 15 on www.RiversandRoutes.com and is available at area lodging properties, businesses and attractions.

“It’s exciting to see the spring/summer travel season start to ramp up in our region and our new Go Guide is a true inspiration for those interested in taking a road trip this year,” said Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the tourism bureau. “There are so many things people can do in southwest Illinois from kayaking on the Mississippi River to cruising along Route 66 and enjoying true Americana. Our new guide tells the story of our region in a new and compelling way. It shows our Greatness Around Every Turn.”

The 64-page full color magazine highlights the new brand campaign, “Greatness Around Every Turn”, with features on Peddle and Paddle adventures, Route 66 highlights, the inaugural season of the Alton River Dragons Prospect League Baseball Team, top fishing spots, and more. The guide also takes an in-depth look at Carlinville’s Uptown Tavern and chefs at four regional restaurants including Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton; Cleveland-Heath, Edwardsville; Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Collinsville; and State Street Market, Alton.

“This publication promotes the active lifestyle opportunities that make the Great Rivers & Routes region a perfect road trip getaway,” Jobe said. “With hundreds of miles of bike trails, boating on the rivers and water parks available, there is plenty to do in the region for a three to five day stay.”

The Great Rivers & Routes region includes communities in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties.

