ST. LOUIS - The Greater St. Louis Labor Council, a labor federation representing 100 St. Louis-area unions and more than 80,000 members, this morning announced its support for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ proposal to invest $80 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) direct relief funds to expand vaccination efforts, provide urgent economic support to families, and address the root causes of crime.

“This $80 million direct relief plan was informed by the needs and input of working people from neighborhoods across our city,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I am proud to have the support of the labor movement as we use these initial funds to protect working families and make our communities safer.”

“Mayor Jones’ proposal takes into account the support working people need as our economy begins to recover from the COVID-19 crisis,” said Greater St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White. “Organized labor hopes the Board of Aldermen moves quickly to get much-needed relief to the working families of St. Louis.”

This initial infusion of funds - the critical first step towards an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 crisis - will deliver urgent, direct relief to help St. Louis families support themselves and stabilize neighborhoods across our city, laying the foundation for long-term growth and investment. The administration is urging the Board of Aldermen to move quickly to approve these funds to ensure continuity of COVID-related services as CARES Act funding for rental assistance expires on July 1.

