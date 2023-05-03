ST. LOUIS - As part of its effort to develop an initiative to strengthen the region’s key corridors of commerce, Greater St. Louis, Inc. will visit Alton, Illinois, Wednesday, May 10, to tour businesses downtown and hold a roundtable discussion with local leaders and business owners.

Greater St. Louis, Inc. CEO Jason Hall will conduct a walking tour of downtown businesses and then join local leaders and business owners to discuss how the region can support the local business districts and commercial corridors across the metro that act as nodes of commerce and centers of civic life.

“The STL 2030 Jobs Plan calls for the development of this initiative to strengthen and grow local centers of businesses across the metro,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “Revitalizing and supporting these key business districts will help stabilize local communities, revive small businesses, and create new jobs.

“As the voice of the region’s civic-minded business community, our work is focused on developing a framework that helps these areas thrive while maintaining the distinct character that makes them so special.”

DETAILS FOR MAY 10

What

Greater St. Louis, Inc. tour of businesses in downtown Alton, followed by a roundtable discussion.

Who

Greater St. Louis, Inc. CEO Jason Hall, local economic development leaders, and local small business owners

When

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

12:45 p.m. Meet at Alton Works (tour will depart from here)

1:00 p.m. Walking tour of downtown businesses begins

2:30 p.m. Roundtable discussion at Alton Works

Where

Alton Works

601 East Broadway

Alton, Illinois 62002

Note: the walking tour will visit stores on East Broadway before returning to Alton Works on East Broadway for the roundtable

