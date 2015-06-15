GODFREY – It has taken longer than expected for summer weather to arrive in the Riverbend, but the first week of June has made clear that warmer weather is on the way. The cool, wet spring did offer one significant advantage to area golf courses, however. Excellent growing conditions have led to healthy turf and lush playing conditions for early summer golfers. These impressive course conditions come just in time for the first medal play championship of the season in Alton/Godfrey, the Greater Godfrey Open sponsored by the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation. The “G.G.O.” title is contested each year at Rolling Hills Golf Club.

As it has been for the past decade, the Greater Godfrey Open title will be up for grabs on Father’s Day Weekend, falling this year on June 20-21. A short 3 ½ mile trip across the meandering slopes of the property at 5801 Pierce Lane awaits those hoping to measure themselves against some of the area’s best players. It may just be the straightforward layout at Rolling Hills that often leads unprepared players to underestimate the real challenge of the G.G.O. – the pace of the greens. Green speeds at the G.G.O. routinely reach 12 on the stimpmeter.

Only days from now, weekend warriors, high school and college athletes, and everyone in between will get their chance at a piece of the prize pot, and some bragging rights among their buddies, when they tee it up for Day 1 of the 2015 G.G.O. The title has changed hands frequently over the past several years, and defending champion Scott Redman will hope to become only the second champion to successfully defend his title (Scott Teague, ’06-’07).

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s G.G.O. offers 36 holes of medal play for 4 divisions: Open, Senior (55 and older), Ladies’, and Junior (18 and younger). Each division will have the potential to be flighted, dependent upon the number of players registered in that division. Players are free to choose their playing partners on Day 1 (Saturday), and spots are still available for a limited number of morning tee times. The majority of the field on Day 1 will take part in a shotgun start at 1:30p. Day 2 (Sunday) starting times will be made according to each player’s score on Day 1.

The tournament entry fee is $120 for non-members and $110 for Rolling Hills Members. Optional skins games and hole contests will be included each day.

For sign-ups and information call Rolling Hills at 618-466-8363.

More like this: