Residents are encouraged to attend and help improve the quality of life in the Alton area

ALTON - The seasonal gathering of the Greater Alton United movement will be held on Tuesday, January 20th at 6:00 p.m. at Wellspring Resources, located at 2615 Edwards Street in Alton. City Attorney Megan Williams will be the featured speaker, and she will inform attendees about the City of Alton’s plans to form a Community Relations Committee that will aim to create dialogue and find solutions to residents’ grievances.

The format of Tuesday’s meeting will be a roundtable discussion that will serve to chart a course for progress in the following areas: Youth & Education, Environment & Sustainability, Health & Social Services, Beautification, Economic & Community Development, and Policies & Ordinances/Community Oriented Policing. The meeting is open to anyone interested in working to improve the quality of life in the Alton area, and regularly attracts a sizeable group of interested citizens as well as leaders of non-profit and social service groups.

Additionally, attendees will learn about a variety of upcoming volunteer opportunities that will empower them to improve our community. Recent quarterly discussions have revolved around promoting positive activities that community groups are currently engaged in, while exploring opportunities for organizations to partner and share resources in order to be most effective. Going forward, the group aims to work with the City of Alton to map out a strategy to accomplish goals such as beautifying the area, supporting the local economy, strengthening families, improving health, reducing crime and drug use, and so forth.

Citizens will find countless ways to engage in the grassroots movement and connect with the cause of their choice; the group has compiled a directory of over 100 local non-profits and social services in the area in order to aid potential volunteers in their search for the perfect fit based on shared interests and concerns.

The vision of Greater Alton United is to improve the greater Alton area through the creation of healthy, safe, drug-free communities by weeding out crime, general disorder and sub-standard housing, and seeding these areas through social and economic revitalization. Meetings are open to the public, to be added to the e-mail list in order to receive reminders and updates on progress please send an email to: sara@altonmainstreet.org.

