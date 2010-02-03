Greater Alton Concert Association features the Courthouse Steps, Inc. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Alton, IL - February 3, 2010) – The 69th Season of the Greater Alton Concert Association (GACA) Continues on Sunday February 21 with the zany members of the Courthouse Steps,Inc.



"The Courthouse Steps, Inc. is a St. Louis area group of singing attorneys who poke fun at national and local events taken from the headlines. Dedicated to the venerable legal principle of equal opportunity jabs, The Courthouse Steps features parodies that cover both sides of the political fence. The Courthouse Steps continually updates its material as the political, national and local climates warrant. The Courthouse Steps have been performing since 1997, under the direction of Ray Fournie, accompanied by Diane Hanisch."



Come prepared for an afternoon of hilarious laughter. Check them out online at: www.stlcourthousesteps.com .



The show is at 3 PM in the beautiful Anne Whitney Olin auditorium in Hatheway Hall on the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College. Due to construction at the front of Hatheway Hall, entry will be at the lower entrance at the rear Northwest corner of the building.



Tickets for the 3 o'clock Sunday performance are $22 ($20 for advance tickets). Student prices are $6 ($5 for advance). Advance tickets may be obtained by phoning 618-468-GACA (468-4222), purchasing them through our convenient ticket outlets or online through Metrotix.com. Groups of 15 or more may receive a 15% discount by phoning our ticket line 468-GACA. This is the second of a series of 5 concerts, see the complete line-up at: www.altonconcerts.org .



Ticket outlets are as follows:

Alton: Convention & Visitors' Bureau, Cornerstone Bank, Dick's Flowers, Halpin Music and Picture This & More.

Bethalto: Bank of Edwardsville Brighton: Citizens' State Bank

Bunker Hill: United Community Bank Carrollton: Cornerstone Bank

Godfrey: LCCC Music Office Grafton: Jersey State Bank

