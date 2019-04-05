Great Rivers Tourism Now for the Weekend
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures signal the sweet sounds of spring all around us this coming week! From spring birds, to symphonies to even some friendly laughter at scrapbooking, the spring sounds are in full swing.
One man’s spring cleaning is another man’s treasure! Browse through items for your unique find at the Carlinville Market Days.
Saturday, April 6 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Carlinville Square in Carlinville
Unique sounds will radiate throughout SIUE as arts and cultures combine with a performance from award nominated Orchid Ensemble.
SIUE Arts & Issues: Orchid Ensemble
Saturday, April 6 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The center for Spirituality and Sustainability at SIUE in Edwardsville
Rejoice and sing along with the Alton Symphony Orchestra as they preform peaceful hymns with this third annual “Amen!” concert.
Alton Symphony Orchestra: Amen!
Sunday, April 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey
Keep your memories creative by learning new trends and ideas from Creating Keepsakes Scrapbooking Convention.
Creating Keepsakes Scrapbooking Convention
Friday, April 5 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Gateway Center in Collinsville
The river has crested and Grafton is open! Head to Grafton Winery for nice views, award winning wines, and live music from M & M.
Saturday, April 6 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton
We have a region full of tourism activity and trends! Be sure to check out the latest for our Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwestern Illinois at www.RiversandRoutes.com. (website link)
