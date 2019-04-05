Sunny skies and warmer temperatures signal the sweet sounds of spring all around us this coming week! From spring birds, to symphonies to even some friendly laughter at scrapbooking, the spring sounds are in full swing.

One man’s spring cleaning is another man’s treasure! Browse through items for your unique find at the Carlinville Market Days.

Carlinville Market Days



Saturday, April 6 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Carlinville Square in Carlinville

­­

Unique sounds will radiate throughout SIUE as arts and cultures combine with a performance from award nominated Orchid Ensemble.

SIUE Arts & Issues: Orchid Ensemble



Saturday, April 6 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The center for Spirituality and Sustainability at SIUE in Edwardsville

Rejoice and sing along with the Alton Symphony Orchestra as they preform peaceful hymns with this third annual “Amen!” concert.

Alton Symphony Orchestra: Amen!



Sunday, April 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey

Keep your memories creative by learning new trends and ideas from Creating Keepsakes Scrapbooking Convention.

Creating Keepsakes Scrapbooking Convention



Friday, April 5 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gateway Center in Collinsville

The river has crested and Grafton is open! Head to Grafton Winery for nice views, award winning wines, and live music from M & M.

M & M at Grafton Winery



Saturday, April 6 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton

