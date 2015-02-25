Southern Illinois University Edwardsville faculty invite middle school math teachers to enrich their knowledge and build meaningful partnerships with other area teachers and mathematicians by attending the Great Rivers Math Teachers’ Circle (MTC).

The Math Teachers’ Circle Network is a project of the American Institute of Mathematics. SIUE’s Tammy Voepel, associate professor of mathematics and statistics; Adam Weyhaupt, chair of the department of mathematics and statistics; and Sharon Locke, director of the SIUE Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach, have partnered with two area math educators to establish the Great Rivers MTC.

The group is open to interested middle school math teachers. Circles will be held Thursdays from 5-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, March 26 and April 23 at the Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville.

“In the classroom, teachers are able to focus only on that part of the content that applies to what they’re teaching,” said Voepel. “The MTC will allow teachers to be engaged in solving problems, hopefully increasin their love of mathematics.”

Each session will include dinner, followed by an intriguing assortment of rich mathematical problems and ideas for teachers to explore. RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1NPD-QX wWDaNuTmjAZOkPGimNFKs3KcJq_TfJwSe1qI/viewform?c=0&w=1 today for the Great Rivers MTC.

There are currently more than 60 active MTCs across the country. For more information on the national program, click here <www.mathteacherscircle.org.

