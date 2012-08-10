Godfrey, Illinois – Great Rivers Land Trust is announcing the latest changes at Piasa Harbor. Those changes include the completion of a riverfront park, hiking trails through the riparian forest, and a frisbee golf course. These recreational activities are in addition to improvements which include the re-opening of the gas station as a Fast Stop 24-hour unattended station; the opening of the convenience store, Chris’ River Market, which is operated by Chris Nicholson; the completion of the picnic pavilion; and enhanced parking facilities.

Great Rivers Land Trust Executive Director, Alley Ringhausen, stated, “We have been working hard to make the site accessible to the public and provide activities that connect people to the riverfront. There are a lot of opportunities at Piasa Harbor. People can fish, hike the riverfront trails, picnic, canoe, kayak, play Frisbee golf, go boating, bird watching, or just relax on one of the benches along the Mississippi River and watch the sunset.”

Great Rivers Land Trust encourages the public to stop by and take a look at the changes first hand and enjoy what is now one of the best destinations on the Great River Road to interact with nature.

