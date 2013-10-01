The Great Rivers Greenway District is pleased to announce that it will host a pre-bid conference at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2013, as an initial step in the construction of the Central Riverfront portion of the CityArchRiver 2015 project. The event will be held downtown in the first floor conference room of the St. Louis City Municipal Court building, located at 1520 Market Street.

Immediately following the conference, a DBE/MBE networking and outreach session will be held to encourage collaboration and minority participation.

The event will provide prospective contractors with the opportunity to learn more about the Central Riverfront portion of the CityArchRiver 2015 project and the 10 project packages that comprise this project component. The bids will be publicly opened and read on Oct. 24,2013 at 2:00 p.m. at the District’s offices, located at 6174 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis.

The conference and networking event come on the heels of a successful stakeholder meeting with supportive DBE/MBE organizations held Sept. 6, 2013. More than 50 organizations and leaders focused on promoting skills, careers and capacity of DBE/MBE firms in the region were in attendance at the initial meeting to learn more about the construction projects. Both meetings are part of an effort to build a proactive and inclusive CityArchRiver 2015 project.

CityArchRiver 2015 improvements will provide visitors and residents with new opportunities for entertainment, recreation and learning through landscape improvements to the Arch grounds, renovated and expanded museum space and acres of new community-oriented event spaces. Great Rivers Greenway will oversee the construction of improvements to the Central Riverfront, one of

12 project components. The riverfront work includes the elevation of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, which will reduce flooding on the central riverfront and provide additional opportunities for recreational activities along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.



Note: For more information on the bid process and how to access plans, please visit http://www.greatriversgreenway.org/projects/public-bids-rfqs.aspx.





About CityArchRiver 2015:

CityArchRiver 2015 is a transformational project that will enhance the Gateway Arch experience for all visitors. The project will create a seamless park experience from the city to the Mississippi River, providing visitors with a more vibrant and safer place to visit, enjoy, and return. CityArchRiver 2015 is a public-private partnership including the National Park Service, Missouri Department of Transportation, Great Rivers Greenway District, City of St. Louis, Bi-State Development Agency, CityArchRiver 2015 Foundation and many other organizations. For more information, please visit www.cityarchriver.org.

About Great Rivers Greenway:

The Great Rivers Greenway District was created by a vote of the people in 2000 with the goal of making the St. Louis region a better place to live. The public organization is carrying this goal by creating community connections with the River Ring, an interconnected system of trails and greenways. The District also works to provide transportation alternatives, preserve nature, improve health and increase the economic vitality of the region. Great Rivers Greenway’s district includes St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. For more information, visit www.greatriversgreenway.org.

