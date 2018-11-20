ST. LOUIS – Great Rivers Greenway and partners have completed the final phase of the Chouteau Greenway International Design Competition, a 1-year public-private partnership to imagine a greenway focused on connectivity, economic opportunity, equity and sustainability in the City of St. Louis. A report published today at www.ChouteauGreenway.org details additions and refinements to the original conceptual plan submitted by the Stoss Landscape Urbanism team in April. The next phase of planning includes multiple engagement opportunities such as recruiting additional neighborhood representation, gathering input on the engagement plan itself and a community event in February.

The report shares a new mission/vision statement, “Chouteau Greenway will transform St. Louis by connecting people and our City’s most treasured places, creating inspiring experiences and equitable opportunities for growth.” More than just a free, accessible trail where people can exercise, commute or explore, the project’s goals include offering an exceptional experience to residents and tourists alike. The greenway aims to create dynamic, active spaces and serve as a regional gathering place that encourages collaboration and boosts civic pride.

Since being selected by the competition jury in May, the Stoss team, comprised of 13 firms or individuals from St. Louis as well as other cities, has been working with Great Rivers Greenway, partners and stakeholders to incorporate the feedback gathered during the competition into their concept. The next step is to create an overall framework plan, before beginning design and engineering on specific segments.

“This project is full of exciting opportunities and interesting challenges that will be a catalyst for new ideas; our team is looking forward to working with St. Louisans to find innovative solutions,” said Chris Reed, FASLA and Founding Director at Stoss Landscape Urbanism. “In our first six months, we will focus on studying routes, designing the look and feel of the greenway and proposing economic and equity plans for the project.”

When the framework is complete in Summer 2019, particular pieces of geography will be studied in projects called “labs” to test the framework and further design specific greenway segments. The map below shows the routes to be studied throughout the area that stretches from Forest Park to Gateway Arch National Park and Tower Grove to Fairground Parks through 19 city neighborhoods.

