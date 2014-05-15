Alton, Ill - The Dredge Potter may not be available for this year’s Great Rivers Festival on Saturday May 17th from 10 am - 5 pm, but many other events and activities will keep visitors entertained. Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, and many partners on the river, the Great Rivers Festival will connect visitors with our region’s river heritage. Festival-goers can participate in activities in Alton, Ill., and West Alton, Mo.

At the National Great Rivers Museum you can look forward to live music, local food and drink vendors, local art vendors, and much more. There will be live bird shows from the World Bird Sanctuary and an appearance by Serengeti Steve: The Reptile Experience. Visitors can also tour the Living Lands & Waters classroom barge docked right on the river.

At the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards will be available for the public to try in the calm backwaters of Ellis Bay. Paddling is open to all ages and skill levels and children must be 11-years-old or older to paddle solo. Visitors will be able to talk to members of the St. Louis Canoe and Kayak Club plus many other paddling enthusiasts about water safety and paddling our great rivers. The paddling portion of the festival will be $5 per person and equipment will be supplied.

For a complete list of show times and events, visit www.mtrf.org or call 618-462-6979. You can also find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.

