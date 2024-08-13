GODFREY - The Aug. 13, 2024 rehearsals will mark the beginning of the twenty-fourth season of the Great Rivers Choral Society, Godfrey, IL. Under the direction of Raynard Brown, the mixed-voice choir will begin rehearsals at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey, IL 62035.

Those interested in joining the choir may audition with Director Brown in order to determine placement as soprano, alto, tenor, or bass. Sheet music will be provided to all members of the choir. There is a $70 annual tuition for joining the choir.

Article continues after sponsor message

The choir’s first performance, I Sing Because…, will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at 7 p.m., at the Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Avenue, Alton; Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., at The Bridge Church, 504 E. 12th Street, Alton; and Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m., at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey.

The choir’s second performance, Sing We Now of Christmas, will take place on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at 7 p.m., at the Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Avenue, Alton; Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m., at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 10 E. Third Street, Alton; and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m., at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey.

The choir’s third performance, Spectacular: Melodies Stuck in Our Heads, will take place on Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m., at the New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main Street, Glen Carbon; Saturday and Sunday, April 26 and 27, at 3 p.m. at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey.

Everyone is welcome at the concerts. No tickets are sold for the performances, however a free will offering is taken to offset expenses. GRCS is a not-for-profit, 501.c.3 organization. For more information, including concert dates, please visit the Great Rivers Choral Society website at www.grcssing.org.

More like this:

Related Video: