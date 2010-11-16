On December 4 at 7:30 p.m., members of Great Rivers Choral Society and Alton Landing Jazz Quartet unite to perform music to welcome the holiday season. “Let It Snow”, “Button up your Overcoat”, “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day”, “ We Three Kings”, “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas,” and other holiday favorites will be performed.

This program is sponsored in part by agrant from the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency. Reservations can be made by calling 618-465-2315. (Leave Message.)

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets purchased for individual concerts in advance receive a discount. Group discounts also available. Tickets sold at the door and at ticket outlets listed on our website. www.grcs-sing.org FLASH PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO TAPING NOT PERMITTED Event take place at Godfrey First United Methodist Church at 1100 Airport Rd, Godfrey 62035.

Related Video: