Members of Great Rivers Choral Society and students from Civic Memorial High School unite to perform John Rutter’s “Requiem”, “Steal Away”, “I Got a Robe”, “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho”, “When the Saints Go Marchin’ In” and other songs of inspiration and praise. It will be an evening of music to entertain and soothe the soul.

John Rutter’s Requiem is a musical celebration of death and life. It is based on scripture from the Old Testament, Psalms 130 and 23, prayers to Christ, and prayers on behalf of all humanity.

Performance will be held at 7:30 P.M. at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Rd, Godfrey, IL.

This program is sponsored in part by a grant from the Jacoby Arts Center and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.

More information is available at www.grcs-sing.org.

Season Tickets $20. (Three concerts this year –Nov. 13, Dec. 4, and May 14, 2011)

Single concert tickets can also be purchased at ticket outlets at a discounted price: $9 (Adult) and $7 (Senior/Student), Children under 10 are free.

Group rates are available. ($6 each for group of 10 or more)

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $10 and $8.

Reservations can be made by calling 618-465-2315. (Leave Message.)

Ticket Outlets:

Halpin Music Store (Alton),

The Medicine Shoppe (Bethalto)

State Farm Insurance-Karen Wilson (Godfrey),

Liberty Bank (Alton & Godfrey Road)

Dick’s Flowers (Alton & Wood River)

