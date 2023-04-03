ALTON - The Great Rivers Choral Society (GRCS), is an adult choir of mixed voices (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, Bass or SATB) serving the Riverbend area of Southern Illinois. They will perform a selection of music entitled, CINEMAGIC, on April 29 and 30, Saturday and Sunday, both at 3 pm, at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035.

CINEMAGIC is an exciting escape into the music of the movies from early talkies to the 21st Century. Music will feature Irving Berlin’s Cheek to Cheek, to Sigmand and Lai’s Where do I Begin, through to Bob Seger’s rocking Shakedown, will be just a few of the numbers performed as solos, ensembles and choral. We will also feature a great number of songs from Disney.

GRCS offers its shows free to the public, but we do take a free-will donation during the show. We are a 501c3 organization and a member of ASCAP. You can follow us on Facebook at Great Rivers Choral Society and at our website, www.grcssing.org.

For further information please contact Raynard Brown 618-604-1319 or Pat Stewart, President, 618-292-4742

