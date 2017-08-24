ALTON/GODFREY - The Great Rivers Choral Society (GRCS) will kickoff its 2017-2018 season with rehearsals set to begin Aug. 29.

Auditions remain open for the extremely talented Alton-Godfrey area adult choir of mixed voices.

“We’re really excited about the upcoming season,” said Dr. Ronald Abraham, GRCS Music Director. “We’ll be tackling new works by Randall Stroope and René Clausen as well as some familiar pop arrangements and more traditional choral music – and some old favorites that long-time audience members may recognize.”

The concert series begins in the fall (Oct. 7, 14-15) with “Beginnings: Seasons, Love and Life,” presenting some of the finest choral works from the eighteenth century to modern composers creating today. The concert will feature selections from Haydn's Creation and Randall Thompson's glorious 'Alleluia" as well as newer works.

In December, the choir will be joined by a Brass Ensemble to help celebrate the Holiday Season. Music will include "Carols for Brass and Choir” and selections from Bach's triumphant "Christmas Oratorio.” And the Spring Finale will celebrate the approaching summer with “Boys of Summer: Beach Boys, Beatles, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.”

All concerts are free to the public, with a free-will offering taken during the performances.

“We’re trying some new things this year,” Dr. Abraham said, “and the choir is coming in with renewed energy. For example, we held four Summer Sings in Alton and invited audience members to sing with us. It was a great way to get to know the community and find new members who are looking to join their voices in song.” Dr. Abraham noted that anyone interested in joining the Great Rivers Choral Society may contact him at (618) 917-0042 for an audition.

The full concert calendar is:

Beginnings: Seasons, Love and Life

Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Holy Angels Catholic Church, 345 W. Acton Ave., Wood River, Illinois

Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 3 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 514 Alby Street, Alton, Illinois

Christmas Concert with Brass

Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 3 p.m.

St. John’s United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Road, Edwardsville, Illinois

Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 3 p.m.

Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Rd., Godfrey, Illinois

Boys of Summer: Beach Boys, Beatles & Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church of Jerseyville, 1200 S. Liberty St., Jerseyville, Illinois

Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 3 p.m.

Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Rd., Godfrey, Illinois

ABOUT GREAT RIVERS CHORAL SOCIETY

Great Rivers Choral Society, Inc., which was founded in the fall of 2001, is an adult chorus of mixed voices whose objective is to foster and encourage music education and appreciation in southwestern Illinois. The choir is made up of 40-60 volunteer artists from all age groups and walks of life who enjoy singing and are looking for a means of expressing collectively their vocal talents.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit grcs-sing.com.

