ALTON - Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau has issued a statement in support of National Park Status for Cahokia Mounds.

The following is a statement from Cory Jobe, President & CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau:

“Cahokia Mounds, located just outside of Collinsville, has been an awe-inspiring destination for cultural and history buffs over the decades. With its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Illinois designation as a state historic site, it is only fitting that it be granted National Park status.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau stands in support of U.S. Senator Dick Durbin’s bill reintroducing National Park status for Cahokia Mounds. We also back U.S. Congressman Mike Bost’s bill to make the site a National Park. Adding this designation is another jewel in the crown of Cahokia Mounds which tells ancient history of our region long before European settlers made it their home.”

(The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels.)

