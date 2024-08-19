ALTON - Tourism continues to grow in the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois with visitor spending surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest data provided by Tourism Economics, a global tourism research firm, which measures the number of visitors as well as their impact on Illinois’ economy during the 2023 calendar year.

The six-county Great Rivers & Routes region generated a local economic impact of $827 million and contributed to an increase in visitor spending across Illinois in 2023. In addition, this boost in tourism contributed $31.6 in local tax revenue while directly supporting 6,218 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry in the region. In 2019, the region generated a local economic impact of $735 million. Spending in the region has increased by over $92 million since the pandemic.

“Once again, the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois is seeing growth in the tourism industry, mirroring the growth seen in the State of Illinois,” said Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “Our attractions are bringing in more visitors and we are seeing amazing increases in visitors enjoying our outdoor adventure and nature-based tourism product. We are also seeing increased interest in our Route 66 small businesses and attractions from visitors throughout the U.S. and internationally. We are pleased we are a strong contributor to Illinois’ record tourism growth.”



Governor JB Pritzker recently announced that Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel tax revenue figures in FY24 ($322 million) – a 4.5% increase over the previous record set in FY23. Illinois welcomed 112 million domestic and international visitors who spent $47 billion in 2023 – an increase of 1 million visitors and $3 billion in spending from 2022, according to data provided by Tourism Economics. Visitor spending in 2023 surpassed 2019 levels for the first time, reaching 4% above its pre-pandemic benchmark. As a result of tourist spending and visits in 2023, the overall economic impact – which includes indirect and induced impacts – amounted to $83 billion, which is a 6.4% increase from 2022 figures.



"Illinois' tourism is thriving, with another record-breaking year across key metrics such as the average length of stay, visitor spending, and overall growth," said Daniel Thomas, Deputy Director of the DCEO Office of Tourism.



“Our visitor spending has increased significantly over pre-pandemic levels,” Jobe pointed out. “Local tax revenues have increased year-over-year, employment is up and we are seeing continued growth in every sector of our industry. Tourism is absolutely an economic engine for southwest Illinois and it’s great to see that reflected in these new tourism numbers.”

Fast Facts about Illinois Tourism in 2023

Illinois welcomed 112 million domestic and international visitors in 2023, an increase of 1 million visitors from 2022

Visitor spending resulted in $47 billion in 2023, an increase of $3 billion from 2022

State and local tax revenue from visitor spending generated $4.6 billion in 2023

Visitor spending supported 278,200 tourism-related jobs, an increase of 7,600 jobs from 2022

Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel tax revenue figures in FY24, $322 million – a 4.5% increase over the previous record set in FY23

Annual economic impact data is provided by Tourism Economics and state hotel revenue collections are provided by the Illinois Department of Revenue. The hotel revenue figures represent all Illinois hotels, motels, and lodging establishment’s taxable revenue.

About the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties and East St. Louis in St. Clair County. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels.



About the Illinois Office of Tourism

The Illinois Office of Tourism leads tourism industry efforts to inspire visitation to, and within Illinois, resulting in significant economic impact and quality-of-life benefits for all Illinois residents. We are committed to making Illinois a model of inclusivity and celebration of diversity.



Illinois is a state that embodies innovation, craft, surprise and creativity. Whether domestic and international visitors are traveling for business or leisure, the Illinois Office of Tourism is their trusted guide in crafting an unforgettable experience.

To learn more, visit www.EnjoyIllinois.com.

