Scholarship applications are being accepted by the Great River Workforce Development Corporation, Inc., a not-for-profit sub-group of the Madison-Bond Workforce Investment Board. To qualify for the scholarship, students must be 2011 high school graduates and residents of either Madison or Bond County. The application deadline is June 17, 2011.

“Due to the generosity of our sponsors, we have been able to increase the amount of the scholarship from $500 to $1,000 this year,” said Jim Pennekamp, president of the Great River Workforce Development Corporation, Inc.

“Funds for the scholarship are made available through contributions from local business, education, labor and government partners”, Pennekamp said, “and without their generosity and support, this opportunity to link education and workforce development would not be possible.”

This year sponsors included: AAA Facility Maintenance Services; TheBank of Edwardsville; Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors/Mortgage Makers; Conoco Phillips; Cork Tree Creative; Greater Madison County Federation of Labor; Greenville Regional Hospital; Juneau Associates, Inc.; Kaskaskia College; Lewis and Clark Community College; Lewis and Clark Marine; Madison County Community Development; Madison County Employment & Training; Madison County Regional Office of Education; Madison County Urban League, Inc.; Market Basket; Southwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council; Southwestern Illinois College; and U.S. Steel;

For more information on sponsoring or applying for the scholarship, contact Lucy Chappee at the Madison County Employment & Training Department, (618) 296-4306.

