(ALTON, IL) – The US Army Corps of Engineers’ Rivers Project in partnership with the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation will host the Great River Family Campout, May 21-22, 2010. Check in will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday and departure will occur at 2 p. m. on Saturday. This first annual campout will encourage healthy and dynamic outdoor fun. The family campout will offer active fun by giving families the opportunities to kayak, fish, hike, birdwatch, stargaze, and cook over an open fire. Kayaking, fishing, and hiking will take place in the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary. All other activities will take place at the National Great Rivers Museum. Children and parents will receive an introductory training in the ethics and skills of the Leave No Trace program. An astronomer from SIUE will be on site with his star gazing equipment to point out constellations and tell stories and myths about the night sky. Primary goals of the campout include encouraging quality family time and reconnecting our youth to the great outdoors.

Cost for the campout is $5 per person or $25 for a family. This fee includes all activities and food. Reserve on or before May 14, 2010. Families must bring their own tents, camping supplies, and sleeping bags. Personal items, like sunscreen and bug spray, must also be provided by the family.

Also, the Great River Rendezvous will be held on May 22, 2010 featuring an 18 mile kayak/canoe race, social paddle and kayak/canoe skills clinic. Race check – in will be at 10 a.m. with a mandatory safety meeting at 11 a.m. The race starts promptly at 12 p.m. and ends approximately 2:30 p.m. at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary. To register for the Great River Family Campout or Great River Rendezvous you may call the National Great Rivers Museum at 618.462.6979 or click the events tab at www.greatriverwatertrail.org.

The campout will be held at the pavilion on the National Great Rivers Museum grounds. The National Great Rivers Museum is located off of River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, Alton, IL 62002, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam.

