Great Outdoor Youth Expo Free Public Event

Saturday June 30, 2012
9:00am – 3:00pm
Piasa Harbor
10815 Lockhaven Road
Godfrey, IL 62035

Food and Beverage Available for Purchase
Keep Cool at the Misting Station

Organized Activities
Indoor Archery Training, Fishing, Lock and Dam Model, Barge Model, Frisbee Golf, Canoe Instruction, Nature Hike, Wildlife Trailer, Plant & Animal Identification, Principia Solar Car, Water Testing, Stream Table Demonstration

For more information:
Great Rivers Land Trust
618-467-2265
greatriversland@gmail.com
www.greatriverslandtrust.com