Great Outdoor Youth Expo Free Public Event
Stop by and see the NEW Piasa Harbor!
Saturday June 30, 2012
9:00am – 3:00pm
Piasa Harbor
10815 Lockhaven Road Godfrey, IL 62035
Food and Beverage Available for Purchase
Keep Cool at the Misting Station
Organized Activities
Indoor Archery Training, Fishing, Lock and Dam Model, Barge Model, Frisbee Golf, Canoe Instruction, Nature Hike, Wildlife Trailer, Plant & Animal Identification, Principia Solar Car, Water Testing, Stream Table Demonstration
For more information: Great Rivers Land Trust
618-467-2265