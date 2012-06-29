 

Great Outdoor Youth Expo Free Public Event

Saturday June 30, 2012

9:00am – 3:00pm

Piasa Harbor

10815 Lockhaven Road Godfrey, IL 62035

Food and Beverage Available for Purchase

Keep Cool at the Misting Station

Organized Activities

Indoor Archery Training, Fishing, Lock and Dam Model, Barge Model, Frisbee Golf, Canoe Instruction, Nature Hike, Wildlife Trailer, Plant & Animal Identification, Principia Solar Car, Water Testing, Stream Table Demonstration

 

For more information: Great Rivers Land Trust

618-467-2265

greatriversland@gmail.com

www.greatriverslandtrust.com

 

 