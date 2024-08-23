GODFREY - As the Great Godfrey Maze prepares to open, the Godfrey Parks and Recreation department is looking for part-time workers to make the maze a success.

The Great Godfrey Maze will run from Sept. 20 through Oct. 27, 2024. In addition to the Peanuts-themed maze and Haunted Maze, families can enjoy hay wagon rides, a bounce pillow, the corn crib and the cow train, among other activities. Chris Logan, Parks and Recreation director, explained that the department needs several employees to work as “Corn Cops” to operate the maze and activities.

“We need people. We need Corn Cops,” Logan said. “We’re looking for someone to drive our wagon ride, which is going to be pulled behind the tractor. We need drivers for our cow train, assistant managers, managers, and a lot of high school-aged students who are looking to make some extra money and have fun at a job that really can be a lot of fun.”

Maze Managers, Assistant Maze Managers and Corn Cops, who work the bounce pillow, cow train, concession stand and maze, must be at least 15 years of age and have a valid work permit through the State of Illinois if needed. Hay wagon drivers, cow train drivers and maze security must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license. The Village of Godfrey is also looking for Haunters inside the Haunted Maze, who must be at least 16 years of age.

All employees must be able to work weekends. The Great Godfrey Maze and activities are open on Fridays from 6–10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 12–6 p.m.

“It’s a fun job. We like to have fun. Everyone does,” Logan added. “We’re pretty laid-back. We just obviously have expectations that everyone shows up on time, does their best and just be respectful to their coworkers and, obviously, the public and just does whatever we ask. We’re not going to ask them anything unreasonable. And if they can do that, they’re going to have a good time and they’re going to enjoy working. They can make a few extra bucks.”

In addition to workers for the Great Godfrey Maze, the Parks and Recreation department is also looking for community members to help with their soccer program. They need referees and people to work the concession stand.

Logan said that between their regular soccer program and rookie soccer, they have over 1,000 kids who will be playing soccer through Godfrey this year. He said this rising number might be related to the sinkhole on the Gordon Moore soccer fields, but he also attributes it to the village’s hard work.

“We’ve been steadily increasing every year,” Logan said. I think it’s just a testament to the fact that Godfrey is doing a great job. The mayor and the board have been fantastic in supporting the recreation programs and they understand the importance of it. That’s a big part of people’s lives, the quality of life and things for people to do. So it’s been going very well, and I really just could not be happier with it.”

While Godfrey gears up for the Great Godfrey Maze, their soccer program and more fall fun, Logan can’t wait to share the experience with the community and new workers through the Godfrey Parks and Recreation department. Those who are interested should fill out an application and return it to the Godfrey Parks and Recreation office by Sept. 2, 2024.

“It’s getting to be the busier time of year for us, and we’re just preparing to run around like chickens with their heads cut off, if I’m honest,” Logan laughed. “It gets bigger and bigger every year, and it’s exciting and we’re happy to do it, and we’re very pleased.”

Call 618-466-1483 with any questions about the positions. The Village of Godfrey is an equal opportunity employer. For more information about Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Great Godfrey Maze, visit their official webpage or the Great Godfrey Maze Facebook page.

