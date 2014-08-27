Great Godfrey Maze
Great Godfrey Maze Press Release
Travel through the winding halls and dead end rooms at the Hogwarts School
of Witchcraft and Wizardry in this year?s Great Godfrey Maze which opens for
the season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey with a Grand
Wizarding Celebration starting at 6 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting and
costume contest with the very first Harry Potter movie shown on the giant
inflatable screen beginning at dark.
The journey begins on Platform 9 ¾ and continues over seven acres of
adventure in the maze which is designed to resemble legendary Hogwarts of
Harry Potter fame. Wear your wizardly robes, bring your magic wands and see
if you can find your way through the twists and turns just as Harry Potter
and his friends did when they learned the art of magic at Hogwarts.
Have your photo taken in the Harry Potter Transfiguration Booth before you
make your journey. Sip some Butter Beer at the concession stand or savor
some Fizzing Whizbees or Chocolate Frogs. Try out your spell casting before
you encounter the maze. Maybe a Dementor will be just around the corner. Or
you might have a chance encounter with a Hippogriff or unicorn.
The maze is designed for muggles and wizards alike and features two paths
cut into a castle, Harry?s famous round eye glasses and the deathly hollows
symbol.
The Great Godfrey Maze is open on the weekends in the fall for general
admission. On Friday and Saturday nights, the maze will be open after dark.
Each visitor is required to have a flashlight to help navigate the twists
and turns of the maze. Flashlights will also be available at the concession
stand for purchase at $3 each.
Plan to ride the ?Hogwarts Express?, the aptly-named cow train which is
available for $2 per person. The corn crib is also available for fun
adventures and is free. The Harry Potter ?Night Bus? will run each night and
the cost is $2 per person.
Harry Potter and the Great Godfrey Maze is open Friday nights from 6 ? 10
p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. ? 10 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. ? dusk. It will
also be open Labor Day and Columbus Day from 11 a.m. ? dusk.
Tickets are $6 for adults (ages 12 and up); $4 for children (ages 6 ? 11)
and children five and under are free. Tickets will be available for purchase
until one half hour before closing.
Starting Oct. 3, the Haunted Maze will open for all who date to enter.
That?s when brave adventurers may report sightings of Lord Voldemort and
Dementors . The Haunted Maze will be open Fridays and Saturdays from dusk
to 10 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 25.
Groups of 15 or more are also welcome. For reservations and information,
contact the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at (618) 466-1483.
For more information about Harry Potter and the Great Godfrey Maze, visit
www.godfreyil.org.
