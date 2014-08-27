Great Godfrey Maze Press Release

Click Here for Maze Map

Travel through the winding halls and dead end rooms at the Hogwarts School

of Witchcraft and Wizardry in this year?s Great Godfrey Maze which opens for

the season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey with a Grand

Wizarding Celebration starting at 6 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting and

costume contest with the very first Harry Potter movie shown on the giant

inflatable screen beginning at dark.

The journey begins on Platform 9 ¾ and continues over seven acres of

adventure in the maze which is designed to resemble legendary Hogwarts of

Harry Potter fame. Wear your wizardly robes, bring your magic wands and see

if you can find your way through the twists and turns just as Harry Potter

and his friends did when they learned the art of magic at Hogwarts.

Have your photo taken in the Harry Potter Transfiguration Booth before you

make your journey. Sip some Butter Beer at the concession stand or savor

some Fizzing Whizbees or Chocolate Frogs. Try out your spell casting before

you encounter the maze. Maybe a Dementor will be just around the corner. Or

you might have a chance encounter with a Hippogriff or unicorn.

The maze is designed for muggles and wizards alike and features two paths

cut into a castle, Harry?s famous round eye glasses and the deathly hollows

symbol.

The Great Godfrey Maze is open on the weekends in the fall for general

admission. On Friday and Saturday nights, the maze will be open after dark.

Each visitor is required to have a flashlight to help navigate the twists

and turns of the maze. Flashlights will also be available at the concession

stand for purchase at $3 each.

Article continues after sponsor message

Plan to ride the ?Hogwarts Express?, the aptly-named cow train which is

available for $2 per person. The corn crib is also available for fun

adventures and is free. The Harry Potter ?Night Bus? will run each night and

the cost is $2 per person.

Harry Potter and the Great Godfrey Maze is open Friday nights from 6 ? 10

p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. ? 10 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. ? dusk. It will

also be open Labor Day and Columbus Day from 11 a.m. ? dusk.

Tickets are $6 for adults (ages 12 and up); $4 for children (ages 6 ? 11)

and children five and under are free. Tickets will be available for purchase

until one half hour before closing.

Starting Oct. 3, the Haunted Maze will open for all who date to enter.

That?s when brave adventurers may report sightings of Lord Voldemort and

Dementors . The Haunted Maze will be open Fridays and Saturdays from dusk

to 10 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 25.

Groups of 15 or more are also welcome. For reservations and information,

contact the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at (618) 466-1483.

For more information about Harry Potter and the Great Godfrey Maze, visit

www.godfreyil.org.

More like this: