GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey once again opened up the Great Godfrey Corn Maze at Glazebrook Park over Labor Day weekend.

In celebration of the 19th year of the maze the village decided on a theme that would recognize the communities first responders while at the same time keeping the twist and turns fun and unique for each person that enters.

"We are doing a superheroes and local heroes theme this year," Kimberly Caughran, with the Godfrey Parks and Rec said. "So, we're having fun with the bright colors and the local hero stuff that we can incooperate with it."

Local heroes are being recognized in more than one way this year. While the maze features a fireman's badge and police officer's badge in the design this year, next weekend first responders get into the maze for free.

"Anybody that is a police officer, firefighter or EMS if they have a valid I.D. that says so they can get into the maze for free," she said.

Several other activities are returning this year including the corn crib, the cow train, jumping pillow, the haunted maze and so much more.

For more information and hours of operation visit the Village of Godfrey's website.

