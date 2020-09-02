GODFREY - This would have been the 18th or 19th consecutive year the Great Godfrey Corn Maze would have been running, but with COVID-19 and the new restrictions from the governor, the Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted to cancel the maze.

This year, Godfrey was going to have a small maze and we only would have done it a month to keep the cycle going but with the new restrictions from the governor, Tuesday limiting the number of people that can be together. The Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees decided to cancel it altogether.

“We will do it better next year with a special design and we will do it up," Godfrey Mayor Michael McCormick said. "Next year will be a better year, We will have a better fireworks show along with a better corn maze."

