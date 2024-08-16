O’FALLON - Students and faculty members at O’Fallon Township High School have had an exciting few days as they returned to classes.

O’Fallon Township High School (OTHS) Principal Dan Howe noted that the first day of school was filled with “lots of excitement” and “lots of nervousness.” He expressed his eagerness to have students back at school after summer break.

“It just brings a great energy to the buildings,” he said. “Anytime the school year starts, there’s just always excitement in the air.”

Howe added that there are a lot of happenings at OTHS. With impressive athletic programs and over 60 clubs, including a new e-sports club that will start this year, students have many opportunities to get involved and engage with the school community.

“At OTHS, we always have new things going on, but also, we have the same great education that we’ve always had here at OTHS that will continue,” he said. “Students can get involved in the high school in a lot of different ways. Of course, our band program, which is world-renowned, literally, to our IHSA athletics, they can join in. We’re a top program here in the Metro East in the state of Illinois.”

Welcome back, Panthers!

