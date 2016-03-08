Grayson Tyler Andrew Meyer Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Grayson Tyler Andrew Meyer Parents:Dustannie Meyer and Jacob Bearce Birth weight: 7 lbs 7 oz Birth Length: 19 inches Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Time : 2:07 PM Date: 11/19/2015 Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's Grand parents: Billy and Juawana Jackson of Grafton, Jerry Meyer of Kevil, KY, Tom and Tammy Bearce of Brighton. Great Gradnparents: Theresa and Joe Parker of East Alton, Randy Gibson of South Roxana, Henry and Linda Jackson of Alton. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip