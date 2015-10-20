ALTON – Grassroots Grocery, Alton’s local cooperative grocery store, will be holding a Grand Opening Celebration & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Sunday, October 25. The grocery, which is dedicated to providing fresh and local foods and health products, opened its doors on August 22nd to the public after reaching its fundraising goal of $50,000. The nonprofit grocery store is guided by the Community Cultivators, who will distribute the store’s founding members their fundraising-related perks, such as member baskets, t-shirts, and membership cards at Sunday’s event.

The Community Cultivators will host a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 10:30 am featuring brief speeches by the Mayor of Alton, the founders of the co-op and members of the local community. From 11 am to 1 pm there will be coffee, hot cocoa, cider and snacks outside as well as a pumpkin painting activity. The event is free and open to the public.

At 11 am, the store will open for normal business hours featuring special item discounts and sales in celebration of the event. There will be extra loaves of fresh bread on hand, new bulk items in stock, and local seasonal items too reasonably priced to pass up.

“There will be opportunities to learn about the vendors that supply the store with local goods and produce,” said volunteer Christine Favilla. “It is sure to be a fun event for the whole family!”

The store is located at 415 Ridge Street in Alton, a neighborhood classified as a USDA food desert, and is the area’s first cooperatively owned grocery store. It aims to serve neighbors who live in the food desert and desperately need access to fresh healthy food and patrons who place a premium on local and organic food.

The store also hopes to be a boon to local farmers and artisans. They carry over 40 local farmers and producers products, including health and beauty items as well as produce, dairy, and healthy snacks.

“Any venue trying to connect directly to farmers, and educate the local community about the bounty from their own foodshed is going to provide an invaluable service. I can hardly wait to see how well [Grassroots Grocery] does,” said Blaine Bilyeu of Papa’s Pasture. The Staunton, Illinois company offers “individual premium cuts of Berkshire pork from hogs raised on green pasture, without sub therapeutic antibiotics, or growth promoters.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Steve Johnson from Bunkhouse Joes in Fieldon echoes the sentiment. “We are excited to be affiliated with Grassroots and very optimistic that it will be a huge success,” said Johnson.

Bunkhouse Joe’s offers locally roasted organic and fair trade coffee available in bags of ground and whole bean - a perfect fit in Grassroots Grocery. “Our company has grown a local customer base that recognizes the value of local and fresh,” said Johnson.

In addition to offering healthy organic and locally grown food, the endeavor has also placed a priority on educating the public about the importance of fresh foods and how to work with and prepare them by offering classes in cooperation with local health and nutrition experts. They are currently offering 10 free classes on specific nutrients and meal planning taught by Certified Health Coach, Shirlie Canup. “Great Grains and Healthy Plant Protein” will be offered on Wednesday, October 21st at 5:30, and repeating at 6:00, and 6:30.

The store is open to the general public, yet it operates as a cooperative grocery, meaning that individuals may become a member-owner of the store. The members can participate in the democratic process of the store while also accessing some of the store’s additional benefits such as a 10% discount on purchases and the opportunity to place special orders. Grassroots Grocery will be governed by an Advisory Council elected by the members - nominations are due November 22nd.

Through their charitable policy, many residents who face food insecurity will qualify for the same 10% discount given to members with no annual fee. Qualifications include: households on public assistance (receiving SNAP, WIC, Medicare/Medicaid, free or reduced lunch program, or unemployment benefits), low income households earning up to 125% of the Illinois poverty level (threshold for a family of 4 is earning less than $29,812.50), and residents of low-income senior assisted living facilities.

Another element of the charitable policy is the opportunity for individuals earning between 125%-200% of the state poverty level to earn their membership by volunteering two hours per month at the store. That threshold for a family of 4 is earning less than $47,700.00 per year.

The store will strive for a “zero-waste” policy by placing items in a discounted color tag system toward the end of their shelf life.

To learn more about Grassroots Grocery or to become a member, please visit www.GrassrootsGrocery.org. To stay up-to-date on store news and events please like Grassroots Grocery on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GrassrootsGrocery.

For more information, please contact Grassroots Grocery 618-208-4999 or info@grassrootsgrocery.org

More like this: