EDWARDSVILLE - A grass fire in the center of a median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Illinois 255 created a potentially dangerous situation on Friday morning until firefighters arrived.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville and Mitchell firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the grass blaze.

This is the second consecutive day of grass fires in the area. Residents are urged to avoid outside burning with the conditions so dry outside.

More like this:

Aug 29, 2023 - RiverBender Blog: I Tried a Local Woman's Sunset Ritual

Aug 25, 2023 - “It’s Just Peace”: A Local Woman’s Sunset Ritual 

Sep 27, 2023 - Canine Carnival At The Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market Set For Sept. 30th

Jul 10, 2023 - Tips On How To Maintain Yard In Extreme Heat

 