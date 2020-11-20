Grass Fire On I-255 Creates Dangerous Situation, Firefighters Respond Quickly, Extinguish Blaze Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - A grass fire in the center of a median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Illinois 255 created a potentially dangerous situation on Friday morning until firefighters arrived. Article continues after sponsor message Edwardsville and Mitchell firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the grass blaze. This is the second consecutive day of grass fires in the area. Residents are urged to avoid outside burning with the conditions so dry outside. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip