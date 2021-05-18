GODFREY – Mary Curvey, 20, of Alton is graduating this week with an Associate in Applied Science degree and Certificate of Proficiency in Graphic Design – but you won’t see her at Commencement.

You will, however, see her on campus next year, as she continues her education in pursuit of a Fine Arts degree. Her eventual goal is to become a cartoonist, or find a job that will allow her to creatively continue to expand her skills.

A 2019 graduate of Alton High School, Curvey was named Graphic Art Student of the Year in 2018 and 2019. She chose to study graphic design at Lewis and Clark because it’s local, and it felt like a good fit.

“Graphic design has been a passion of mine since freshman year of high school,” she said. “I highly recommend the program at L&C, especially if you like art and digital media.”

This year, she was named Graphic Design Student of the Year and Photography Student of the Year at Lewis and Clark, and earned an award for Excellence in Illustration for The Bridge.

The personal connection and individual attention she received at Lewis and Clark has made her experience a special one, Curvey said. She even found a mentor in Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator Louise Jett, and has been active in the L&C Video Game Club, Phi Theta Kappa honor society and at The Bridge student newspaper.

“Mary turns thoughts and ideas into visual stories, illustrations and graphic designs,” Jett said. “Her work is insightful and engaging. She is enthusiastic and meets challenges with a smile. I always look forward to seeing her next project and newest ideas. She is fully engaged in her educational journey and she elevates the quality of the classroom experience for all of us involved. Mary is such an awesome student who will go on to achieve great successes.”

Curvey recently had multiple digital illustrations, print and publication designs, and digital photographs included in the juried annual Student Art Exhibition at L&C. Her work – seven pieces total – can be seen at www.lc.edu/student-art.

Outside of school, Curvey enjoys drawing, painting, sewing, reading, and more. She enjoys eating ice cream on the lawn with a group of friends, and has an immense love for jellyfish and her very own Furby collection.

You can follow her artistic endeavors on Instagram @woopcurveygirlwoop.

