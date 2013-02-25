Soon to be on display in the Main Gallery at Jacoby Arts Center is a multi-media group show featuring 12 artists whose works demonstrate the formal, conceptual, and social considerations of “Graphic Content.” This exhibition explores the multiple implications of the word “graphic”—of or relating to the pictorial arts (Merriam-Webster)—as it relates to drawing, painting, printmaking, design, photography, and video.

The show also considers how contemporary graphics function amid the political issues of today. By including hot topics such as gender and religion, individuals may engage with the “content” of the images while asking themselves “where do I fit within the context of this image?” In this show, an image does not simply exist; it is constructed with meaning which takes more than a mere glance to appreciate its complexity.

Join the artists for an opening reception on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will also be a lecture on Thursday, March 21, from 7 to 8 p.m. accompanying the exhibition. Artist Jeremy Shipley will host a conversation on the influence of culture, war, recession, and rebellion in the arts that will be followed by a group discussion on anti-art as well as the emergence of mixed

media, inter-media, and new technologies in art and design today. There will be food and refreshments for both events. This exhibit will run from March 1 through April 6.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center’s hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with late hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m. The Center is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

For more information about Jacoby Arts Center and any of its programs and services, visit our website at www.jacobyartscenter.org, email us at info@jacobyartscenter.org, call 618.462.5222, or stop in at the Center.

