A recent $5,000 grant from the Alton Foundation will help WellSpring Resources provide clothing, shoes and personal care products for the residents of Theodoro Place apartments, an assisted living facility for adults who have been homeless. At any given time this facility can house up to 12 residents.

The program focuses on adults experiencing mental illness or substance use disorders. Theodoro Place combines housing services with on-site behavioral health services. On-site services include counseling, life skills training, substance abuse treatment, advocacy and support groups. Many Theodoro Place residents go on to find apartments of their own, and to live healthy productive lives. However, in order to realize this they need support.

“Many of the people who come to Theodoro Place have no income and only the items they can carry with them,” Michelle Sawyer, Team Leader of Supportive and Transitional Housing, said. “This grant will give these individuals the things they need to get back on their feet.”

Permanent supportive living facilities, like Theodoro Place, are very helpful to the homeless population, especially those with behavioral health issues. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, permanent supportive housing improves outcomes for the chronically homeless. About 32% of the total persons who are homeless at any given time in Illinois are severally mentally ill, according to the Chicago Alliance to End Homelessness.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information about this grant or about WellSpring Resources, contact Alexandra Cope, Development Coordinator, at (618) 462-2331 or at acope@wellspringresources.co.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The Alton Foundation is a private charitable organization, dedicated to helping those in need in the Alton area.

More like this: