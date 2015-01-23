Thanks to a grant from the Office Depot Foundation, WellSpring Resources was able to purchase 112 Wreck This Journal books for children and adolescents participating in its Counseling Services program. These books will be used during counseling sessions to promote creativity and healing.

Team Leader of Counseling Services Brittany Pierson said that her team is so excited to share these books with their consumers.

“I feel that the Wreck This Journal books can be a valuable tool for counseling children and adolescents,” Pierson said. “These are not ordinary books—they are part book, part journal. The book contains interesting prompts to help start the creative process.”

Pierson said that the books encourage children to write, draw, and engage in other activities that can help them learn to express their emotions in a healthy way.

“It prompts the use of effective coping strategies for kids and teens as they learn to regulate their emotions,” Pierson said. “The books can be used during counseling sessions as well as at home or school, so they can practice this new, healthy coping skill anytime.”

For more information about Counseling Services or WellSpring Resources, please call (618) 462-2331.

The Office Depot Foundation is an independent foundation − tax exempt under IRC Sec. 501(c)(3) − that serves as the independent charitable giving arm of Office Depot, Inc. In keeping with our mission, Listen Learn Care®, the Foundation supports a variety of programs that give children tools to succeed in school and in life; build the capacity of nonprofit organizations through collaboration and innovation; and help communities prepare for disasters, as well as recovering and rebuilding afterwards.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

Senior Services, Counseling Services, Case Management Services, Mental Health Court, Family Services, Wellness and Recovery Services, psychiatric services and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

