Grant to Fund Madison County Rail Improvements Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Madison, IL - Today Madison County Board Chairman Alan Dunstan announced a $2.3 million Economic Development Administration (EDA) Grant award to America's Central Port for rail track improvements. The total project is anticipated to cost $3.3 million and will construct new rail track into a 60-acre industrial site as well as rehabilitate existing rail track serving warehouses.



“This project will improve the regional economy by enhancing the link between area manufacturers and the nation’s railroad,” said Representative Mike Bost (IL-12).



The grant will be coupled with $750,000 in loan funds from Madison County and $250,000 in Port District funds.



Construction is anticipated to start in early 2016 and last approximately nine months.



"This is great news for America's Central Port and the City of Madison," said John Hamm, Mayor of Madison and the Port District's current Board Chairman. "We continue to strive to bring development and growth to the region and this is another example of cooperation between all levels of government in order to achieve that."



The grant announcement comes just prior to the dedication ceremony for America's Central Port's South Harbor scheduled for 10 a.m. on October 5th.