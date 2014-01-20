To help needy women and children in Madison County, the Alton Woman’s Home Association renewed its grant of $10,000 to WellSpring Resources for 2014. Funds will be used to help provide Medication Assisted Recovery Services (MARS) scholarships to low-income women who are pregnant or parenting while addicted to opiates. Medication-Assisted Recovery for individuals with opiate addiction requires methadone treatment, a synthetic opiate that helps stabilize patients against withdrawal while blocking the effects of drugs like heroin and morphine.

“We are grateful for this grant because women who are addicted to opiates while pregnant or parenting are a priority population for MARS,” Dawn Hirsh-Gregorio, Director of Substance Abuse Services, said. “Treating women with opiate addiction helps both the mother and her children.”

The grant will cover the expenses of two to three women who need MARS, but cannot afford it. For more information about the grant or about WellSpring Resources, contact Alexandra Cope, Development Coordinator, at (618) 462-2331 or at acope@wellspringresources.co.

Article continues after sponsor message

The purpose of the Alton Woman’s Home Association is to serve needy women and children in Madison County, Illinois.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

More like this: