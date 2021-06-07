CARROLLTON 5, MORRISON 3: In a Class 1A regional semifinal at Morrison, tied the game with two runs in the sixth, then won it in the seventh with two more runs to advance. Grant Pohlman had four hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Gus Coonrod had two hits and an RBI, Kyle Leonard also had two hits and Harley Angel also drove in a run.

Coonrod fanned five on the mound for Carrollton, while Leonard struck out three.

The Hawks are now 3-10 and advance to the final on Monday at home against Aquarium Central A&M, who defeated Pawnee 2-1 in the other semifinal. The game is set for 4:30 p.m.

In a Class 3A regional semifinal, Charleston defeated Jersey 14-4, and advances to the final on Monday at Triad. The Panthers conclude the season 13-17.

