ALTON - Granny’s Uniforms in the 2500 block of College Avenue in Alton was trying to continue to service customers on Friday, March 15, 2024, after the building was struck in the early morning hours.

Sheila Curry, the owner, is busy Friday morning trying to clean up and service customers.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford provided this report: "On 03/14/24 at approximately 11:57 p.m., the Alton Police Department was notified of a traffic crash involving a vehicle striking a building in the 2500 block of College Avenue, Alton, Illinois. The building was determined to be Granny's Uniform Shop located at 2525 College Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and followed a trail of broken glass that eventually led to the suspect vehicle in the 2100 block of Country Club Drive.

"The driver was arrested and cited for No Valid Drivers License, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash, Improper Lane Usage, and Reckless Driving."

Granny's Uniforms, Work Fashions, and more carry a large inventory of pants, jeans, shirts, shorts, overalls, coveralls, painters' wear, outerwear, steel toe boots, workboots, non-skid shoes, scrubs, socks, belts, sunglasses and more. Ganny's has served the community since 2011.

