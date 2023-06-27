GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police and Fire Department are investigating a home explosion in the 3000 block of Dale Avenue in Granite City. The home exploded at 2:45 a.m. Monday and the homeowner said he was at work at the time of the blast.

The home was reported to have collapsed and glass and debris were tossed onto the street from the blast and around that area.

Major Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police Department said the following in a statement: "As it stands right now, the investigation is still ongoing, but we can report that the residence was unoccupied when the incident occurred, no injuries have been reported stemming from this incident. The residence was a total loss and created a significant debris field that likely caused damage to the surrounding residences, but to what extent we do not currently know."

He continued with the following: "The Granite City Police Department, along with the Granite City Fire Department, concur that the current evidence does not support foul play or other criminal intent. It is currently suspected that this incident likely stemmed from a gas leak that grew out of control. However, investigators are still collecting evidence and data therefore, the case is still considered open and ongoing."

The hazards at the home were mitigated and gas and electricity were shut off. The street was also barricaded in that area while emergency crews and the electric and gas provider worked the scene.

Granite City Police and Fire and ATF continue to investigate the situation.