GRANITE CITY - Each morning around 7:30 a.m., a group of four paraprofessionals in Granite City School District #9 gathers in the parking lot at Lake ESSC for summer school. Known as the Peddlin’ Paras, these women — Tammy Saggio, Kristine Heatherly, and Amber Sergovia — bike to and from school each day during the summer.

The Peddlin’ Paras have made a tradition of their daily commute, finding joy and camaraderie in their morning rides. "We really enjoy our time together before school," said Saggio. The group has a particular fondness for Fridays, which they consider their favorite day of the week.

The biking routine not only serves as a mode of transportation but also as a way for the paraprofessionals to bond and start their day on a positive note.

Their morning rides have become an integral part of their summer school experience.

