



GRANITE CITY - Mayor Mike Parkinson has announced the City of Granite City’s first ever Mayor’s Listening Series. The meetings are an opportunity for residents, businesses and community leaders to meet the new administration, hear of the changes already taking place and voice their hopes for improving the community in the future.

“The community wants change and that starts with listening and then taking action.” Mayor Mike Parkinson, “My whole team has already started implementing changes and I want the community to not just hear political promises but to start to see the promised results.”

The Mayor’s Listening Series events are open to the public and will be held at the Granite City Cinema located at 1243 Niedringhaus Ave at 6pm. The following are the scheduled dates and departments:

Monday, June 14: Building and Zoning Director Rick Daily & Public Works Director Greg Koberna;

Monday, June 28: City Clerk Jenna DeYong and City Treasure Shari Grim;

Monday, August 2: Police Chief Mike Nordstrom and Fire Chief Kenny Prazma;

Monday, August 16: Mayor Mike Parkinson and Economic Development Director Cathy Hamilton.

Citizen comments and concerns will be important feedback and used during the City’s current budgeting process. More importantly, the Mayor’s Listening Series will help the Mayor and Department Heads get valuable input as they create a strategic work plan that will be submitted by the Mayor to the Alderman to guide the work and accountability objectives for significant changes within the community over the next 4-years.

For more information, please contact Cathy Hamilton, Economic Development Director, via email at chamilton@granitecity.illinois.gov.

