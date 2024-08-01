GRANITE CITY — A new attraction on Route 66 promises to illuminate Granite City's night skies Thursday evening. The It’s Electric Neon Sign Park will hold a ribbon-cutting and lighting ceremony from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at the park located at the corner of 19th St. and Delmar in downtown Granite City.

The park, funded by a $500,000 grant from the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau and the Illinois Office of Tourism, aims to draw both locals and tourists to the historic Route 66 corridor.

The lights are scheduled to turn on at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“This project has been a labor of love for everyone involved,” said Cory Jobe, of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We’re excited to see how it will bring new energy and visitors to Granite City.”

The event is expected to feature a variety of neon signs that harken back to the mid-20th century, offering a nostalgic experience for attendees. The lighting ceremony is anticipated to be a highlight, drawing spectators eager to witness the first illumination of the park.

