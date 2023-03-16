

ROLLA, Mo. - Lee Coyle, a senior in engineering management from Granite City, Illinois, will be the First Guard in the 115th Celebration of St. Pat's at Missouri S&T.

Andrew Winingar, a senior in engineering management from Independence, Missouri, will portray St. Patrick during the 115th celebration of St. Pat's at Missouri S&T.

St. Pat and the court officially arrived on campus at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. Following a procession to the Jack Carney Puck and Plaza on the S&T campus, the court presided over the final day of Follies.

The court will also participate in formal coronation ceremonies at 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, located at 10th and Main streets in Rolla. Attendance is free and open to the public. At the event, the 2023 Queen of Love and Beauty will be crowned, and the Queen's Court will have titles bestowed.

The 2023 celebration continues at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, with the St. Pat's Parade in downtown Rolla.

The following students are members of St. Pat's court this year:

*First Master Guard Kate Fabac, a senior in engineering management from Olathe, Kansas

*Second Master Guard Brady Moore, a senior in engineering management from Orland Park, Illinois

*First Guard Lee Coyle, a senior in engineering management from Granite City, Illinois

*Second Guard Finnian Murdock, a junior in chemical engineering from Tulsa, Oklahoma

*Herald Gaven Myers, a junior in electrical engineering from Bonne Terre, Missouri

*Page Hector Caballero, a junior in computer engineering from Kansas City, Missouri

*Trumpeter Joe Amrein, a sophomore in biological sciences from St. Louis.

