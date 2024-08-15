GRANITE CITY - Isaiah Ford in a senior returning defensive back for the Granite City football team, and is anxious and determined to help the Warriors come back from the 2023 season, where the Warriors had a difficult time in a 0-9 campaign.

The Warriors open up the 2024 season on Aug. 30, 2024, against Triad at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field, and there's already a renewed sense of optimism and happiness around the club. Ford has noticed it, and is very happy with the early change.

Ford is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month.

"For me, things have been going well," Ford said in an interview conducted during a break in practice on Aug. 13. "I've been in the weight room as much as I can, I've been trying to better myself, and make sure I have an overall better performance for myself."

There's also a much more sense of calm and serenity over the team as well, and Ford couldn't help but notice that, also.

"The team, the overall morale is a lot better than last year," Ford said. "The kids are a lot happier, it's been more fun, and it's been a whole better vibe in play."

He's also excited for his new head coach, Steve Roustio, a veteran football and basketball coach who's formerly the head coach of the boys basketball team at Granite.

"Yeah, i feel good." Ford said. "He's always very persistent with what he says, and I feel like that's good. So, having somebody like that's always good to be around."

Ford feels very confident about many good things that could happen to the Warriors this football season.

"Yeah, I'm pretty confident in a lot of stuff that's happening," Ford said. "We've shown a lot of progress with a lot of the new kids that have came out."

Of course, Ford has a number of goals for himself and for his team that he would love to achieve over the course of the season.

""Goals? Win a few games," Ford said, "and myself, I want to get a decent amount of touchdowns every game, like a few touchdowns throughout the season. And a few interceptions on defense."

Ford sees himself as one of the team's leaders and a teacher to the younger players, showing them the art of playmaking.

"My major role? I'd like to think I'm one of the leaders for the older kids," Ford said. "that kids look up to."

As far as the younger players, he also serves as a leader and one they can learn from and play better football.

"Most of the kids that have been here, yeah, I've been ably to teach them a few things," Ford said with a smile.

He feels very confident that the Warriors will have a big turnaround season.

"I"m feeling pretty confident we'll have a decent season," Ford said "Overall, we're going to end better, and be just a whole better team to be on this year."

Again congrats to Ford on his Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete Of Month honor.

