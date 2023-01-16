DEKALB, IL. - Over 1,100 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in December. Included among the graduates were the following students from your area:

Granite City, IL

Nicholas Haddock, Bachelor of Music, Music - Education

Nicholas Haddock, Bachelor of Music, Music - Performance

About NIU

Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university, with expertise that benefits its region and spans the globe in a wide variety of fields, including the sciences, humanities, arts, business, engineering, education, health and law. Through its main campus in DeKalb, Illinois, and education centers for students and working professionals in Chicago, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Oregon and Rockford, NIU offers more than 100 courses of study while serving a diverse and international student body of about 19,000. The 17 NIU Huskie athletic teams compete in the Mid-American Conference at the highest NCAA Division I level. For more information, visit www.niu.edu.

