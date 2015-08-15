GRANITE CITY – Granite City's football team is optimistic about its chances in 2015, and that optimism was showing as the Warriors took to the practice field as preseason training continued for area high school football teams Tuesday.

The Warriors finished the 2014 season 1-8 overall and 0-7 in the always tough Southwestern Conference, but Warrior coach Carl Luehmann has been pleased with the team's work habits as preseason got under way.

“We started a bit slow, and we're getting accumulated to the weather right now,” Luehmann said, “but overall, things are going well for us and we've been happy.”

The Warriors welcomed some 40-50 players as practice began, but Luehmann is expecting more to come out as school begins in Granite City next week. “We think we'll have about 60 players overall once things really get going and we get back to school,” Luehmann said.

The Warriors will face a tough schedule as always; their non-conference opponents will be Jersey on opening night, Aug. 28, at Memorial Stadium before they travel to Riverview Gardens for a Sept. 5 afternoon matchup against the Rams. Their SWC opener will be at home Sept. 11 against Belleville East, and as always, Luehmann is expecting some difficult league games.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Southwestern Conference is always one of the best conferences in Illinois,” Luehmann said. “Jerseyville's going to be tough as always and we'll be picking up Carbondale next season. That's going to be another tough opponent.

“We're looking forward to the challenges.”

The Warrior goals for 2015 are simple: Make the postseason, something they last did in 2011, when the Warriors fell to East St. Louis in the first round.

“We're going to compete as hard as we can,” Luehmann said. “We may not be as deep as we'd like to be, but we'll compete and we'll work hard. Our goal is to make the playoffs and we'll work to achieve that goal.”

The Warriors will hold a scrimmage at Memorial Stadium Aug. 21.

More like this: